Warwickshire duo scoop honours at Business of Cricket Awards

Warwickshire County Cricket Club’s Cricket Operations Manager Keith Cook and Head of Stadium Operations Claire Daniel have been honoured by the England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) at its annual Business of Cricket Awards (BOCA).

Taking place at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton, home to Hampshire County Cricket Club, Cook and Daniel were the two recipients of the BOCA for Unsung Hero, which recognises individuals who make an outstanding contribution to their county, venue and support to ECB match days.

Cook, who was also named as a recipient of a British Empire Medal in the New Year’s Honours list, began his life with Warwickshire in 1973 as an 18-year-old Office Junior, before climbing the ladder to take other roles in Membership, as cricket secretary and in marketing before becoming Cricket Operations Manager in 2005. Here he plays an invaluable role by handling all team and player logistics in addition to being the club’s link with the playing teams and match officials on major match days at Edgbaston.

Daniel started at Edgbaston in 2010 as part of a newly developed catering partnership with Compass to coincide with the completion of the £32 million South and West stand redevelopment and the formation of the stadium’s new conference and events business. She has since gone on to be appointed to lead all of Edgbaston’s catering and stadium operations and is also the venue’s link with the ECB on all major match days.

Neil Snowball, Chief Executive of Warwickshire County Cricket Club, said: “We take a huge amount of pride in the people who make Warwickshire County Cricket Club and Edgbaston Stadium amongst the best cricket venues and experiences in the world.

“Keith and Claire are great examples of this, and both are well known within the cricket fraternity as being the best operators in the business at what they do.

“We’re thrilled for that both are recognised with a prestigious, national BOCA award and we congratulate them on this outstanding achievement.”