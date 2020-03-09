Vacancy: Chief Executive Officer, Warwickshire County Cricket Club

The Club’s vision is to be the best cricket business in the world. This drives our ambition in relation to:

performances of our teams;

hosting of major domestic and international matches;

operation of a world class sports, conference and events’ venue;

engagement of our communities.

Based in the UK’s second City, the Club is regarded as one of the largest and most successful County Cricket Clubs in England & Wales. Since 2012, Warwickshire is the only Club to have won all three domestic trophies and has reached T20 Blast Finals Day in 2014, 2015 and 2017, being the winners in the first of those appearances.

In 2014, the Club rebranded its T20 Vitality Blast team to “Birmingham Bears” as a strategic move to raise awareness and develop closer relationships with the people and businesses of our closest communities. In 2016, the Warwickshire Women’s squad was brought within the Club’s management structure and in 2019 the Birmingham Bears were crowned Vitality Women’s County T20 champions.

Our assets include the iconic Edgbaston stadium, which is set for further development over the new Strategic Plan, our Community Sports Ground and our Indoor School. 2019 saw the Club achieve record revenue of £26.5m through a team of 120 highly-committed and skilled people, including the playing squads and coaching staff.

The Role

Reporting to the Chair and Board, the CEO with the management team and the staff, and supported by the Board, will lead the delivery of the 2020-2024 Strategy based on our stated Ambition and Strategic Objectives.

Working with the Chair and the Board, the CEO is responsible for setting and fostering a high performance and supportive culture consistent with the Club’s vision, values and strategy and for ensuring that the high reputation of the Club across its teams, the Edgbaston venue and among our communities is maintained both internally and externally.

With the Chair, the CEO will ensure that the Board receives all necessary advice, information and guidance regarding current performance, short and long term objectives, regulatory and compliance issues. The CEO will ensure that Edgbaston Experience Limited and all Club and Board committees, including Members Committee, are provided with the relevant support, advice and information to fulfil their roles and responsibilities.

Working with the Sport Director, the CEO is responsible for developing winning cricket teams at the Club, alongside strong player development pathways.

The CEO will also be responsible for the successful delivery of all key cricket and non-cricket events at Edgbaston during the period of the strategy such as to enhance the brand reputation of the venue and the Club, and to ensure the award of a valuable programme leading into the post 2024 strategy period. S/he will develop a strong community engagement programme, including the success of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games in inspiring women’s and girls’ participation. As well as this, s/he will have oversight for the financial performance and sustainability of the Club, including the management of the budget process and delivery against financial goals and objectives. The CEO will also lead the implementation of the next phases of development per the Edgbaston stadium Master Plan.

Your Experience

The ability to think at a strategic level and to be able to translate this into an effective and resource efficient delivery plan.

Effective and collaborative leadership skills backed by a clear track record. A personal style which demonstrates confidence, encouragement, willingness to listen and develop, and inspires people at all levels.

Effective engagement with a non-executive Board(s).

Strong written and presentational skills and a comfortable public speaker and media communicator.

Understanding of financial, legal and compliance frameworks.

Strong interpersonal skills, specifically the ability to build and manage complex and collaborative relationships at a senior level in a multiple stakeholder environment.

Clear record of fostering high performance environments in team-based cultures.

First rate analytical skills and the ability to evaluate significant volumes of information and make balanced judgement, recommendations and decisions.

Significant sport industry experience.

Location

Edgbaston Stadium, Edgbaston Road, Birmingham B5 7QU

For a confidential discussion about the role, please quote reference RWM/74059 and contact:

Simon Cummins: simon.cummins@odgersberndtson.com

Rob Marks: robert.marks@odgersberndtson.com or +44 (0)20 7529 3943